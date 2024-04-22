The owner of a Totnes cafe says she has been losing business because the name of her establishment is being confused with a controversial newspaper.
Andrea Goring opened The Lighthouse just after Covid and explained why she chose the name:
"What do you need when you’re headed towards the rocks?
“A lighthouse to safely guide you home to the heart of your own being." and a very homely place it is.”
Soon after opening she started having problems as she explained: “Unfortunately for us, a large number of people in Totnes made the wrong assumption that because we are called The Lighthouse that we were associated with and distributed The Light newspaper which caused a big divide in Totnes and was featured in Marianna in Conspiracy land on BBC Sounds.
“This tragic assumption has lead to us being boycotted by a good number of people in Totnes when my reason for opening was wanting to create a space of love and acceptance. “Very sad and difficult for a small independent that is doing its best to support and serve the local community.
Andrea’s cafe serves organic direct trade Peruvian coffee made by the Mayni people in the Amazon rainforest.
They also source their food from local producers and describe themselves as ‘mostly organic.’
She describes what else is on offer:
“We provide free evening activities for our community offering an alternative to pubs and restaurants, an after school maths club(Andrea invented a board game when home schooling her children called "Vapoosh!, a Quiet Games Night, Open-no-Mic, and a casual chilled place to meet friends for food, coffee and a chat.
As well as this, Andrea has provided employment for young people.
”Youth engagement is very important to me and we have trained at least 5 young (14-17) people as Baristas. “They were trained by Jose Milem, South West Barista champion and founder of Easy Jose coffee roasters.
The boycott by some customers adds to the fact that the cafe is hard to find, on the left at the top of the High Street and down Apple Lane from the Happy Apple.