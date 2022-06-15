Campaign to fight parking proposals

A CAMPAIGN has begun to fight new parking proposals which could remove up to 40 all-day parking spaces in Dartmouth’s town centre.

Following requests from residents and businesses Devon County Council has earmarked restrictions to parking in ten areas of the town, including Higher Street, Flavel Place, North Embankment and Victoria Place. These proposals are now open for residents and businesses to register approval or opposition until June 27, as part of the Devon County Council Local Waiting Restriction Programme.

Campaigner Teddy Cranmer, who’s fought similar parking proposals in the town in 2011 and 2013, has had 1,000 leaflets printed which have been delivered around the town to help residents object to the proposals.

Alongside other concerned residents the group DRAPER – Dart Residents Against Parking Enforcement Restrictions – has been formed.

He said: “We’re urging the town to react strenuously and direct them to whom they should send their letters of complaint, ie the County Solicitor either by letter or online. I’ve had 1,000 leaflets printed and have a small team delivering them around the town. I’ve collected signed forms from SPAR in Victoria Road and know that many other residents have voiced their concerns electronically and through the post. We’ve only just started delivering leaflets and already have lots of support.

At last week’s full Dartmouth Town Council meeting Cllr Jonathan Hawkins, of Devon County and South Hams Councils, urged town councillors to gather as many views as possible from residents and businesses on the new proposals.

He said: “The council has put yellow lines in parts of the town before and then things have changed and the lines have been removed. County can’t afford to do that now so we need to hear the views of as many people as possible so we can get it right.”

Sally Hibbert, who lives off Higher Street, has set up a Facebook group to oppose the measures, and is working with Teddy to oppose some of the parking proposals. She’s gathering support for a public meeting at The Guildhall