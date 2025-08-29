CareYourWay South Devon will celebrate its 20th anniversary at this year’s Kingsbridge Show.
The home care provider, rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission, will be showcasing its new digital health checks at the event. These include monitoring blood pressure, blood oxygen and temperature, demonstrating how the service can help people maintain their health and independence at home.
Visitors will also be able to meet the team, take part in a Name the Bear competition and enter a raffle with locally donated prizes. Proceeds will go towards the annual Present for a Pensioner campaign, which delivers hampers to older people who may be living alone, helping to tackle loneliness in the community.
The Kingsbridge Show takes place on Saturday, September 6.
