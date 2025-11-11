Gillian Morris, UK Head of Franchise at award sponsors HSBC UK said: “I’d like to extend my sincere congratulations to the team at CareYourWay and Scott and Cam from Oltco and all the winners at this year’s British Franchise Awards. Franchising makes a major contribution to the UK economy, and these awards are a brilliant way to recognise the dynamism, commitment and hard work of the amazing businesses leading the way in the franchise sector.