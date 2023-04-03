“My father, who started as a baker in a village in Yorkshire at the age of 14, would have been very proud of the Astill baking family as my brother David and his wife Sarah plus daughter Sally ran a very successful bakery in Somerset and my two sons Russel and Oliver worked alongside myself in the family bakery also in Somerset and now my Granddaughter Robyn who’s nearly six just loves spending any spare time baking with Granddad Michael.