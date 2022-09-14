Casualty rescued from capsizing dinghy
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
@laughingradiodj[email protected]
Thursday 15th September 2022 9:30 am
Lifeboat crew in action ()
Hope Cove lifeboat crew were called into action on Tuesday September 13.
Just after half past one Falmouth Coastguard reported a sailing dinghy repeatedly capsizing off Challaborough.
They arrived at the scene and with the help of Challaborough lifeguards, were directed towards the casualty vessel a mile offshore.
The casualty was recovered on board the lifeboat and towed the dinghy back to Burgh Island.
Hope Cove lifeboat offered this advice when on water- always check the conditions and ensure the vessel is suitable and the crew are capable, check the tides, check the wind strength, check the wind direction, take a means of calling for help and know your limits.
