Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify two people in connection with a racially aggravated assault in Plymouth last month.
The incident happened on Friday, September 13, when a woman who was walking to her car in Manor Gardens, Stonehouse, was subjected to racist abuse by two women, police said.
The victim was then physically attacked and had her face scratched. A second woman who tried to intervene was also assaulted.
Officers investigating the incident are keen to identify two individuals as they may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Anyone with relevant information that could help with the investigation should contact the police online or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference 50240232863.