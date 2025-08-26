September marks 135 years since Agatha Christie, the Queen of Crime was born. Inspiring millions with her beloved mysteries and iconic characters, her books and her legacy continues to
inspire today.
To celebrate, there's lots taking place at Greenway, her former holiday home, now cared for by the National Trust.
From exploring first editions of her novels to taking part in literary themed activities, visitors can follow in the famous author’s footsteps this autumn.
There is a Literacy Weekend on September 6 and 7.
Explore the woodland garden to find the new Book Nook, a pop-up library with a range of books and blankets to borrow during your visit.
There's a story maker trail for families and a poetry
board, perfect for trying out rhymes or haikus. In the house, be a part of the never-ending Greenway story and help us create the next chapter on an old typewriter.
Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.*
There will be Heritage Open Days between September 12 and 21.
Between 12 - 21 September, explore Greenway, 'the loveliest place in the world’ for free.
England's largest festival of history and culture, it brings together over 2,500 organisations, 5,000 events and 40,000 volunteers and the chance to discover the story of Agatha Christie and her former holiday home.
Finally Agatha After Hours is being held on September 15 and 16 between 6.30pm and 9.30pm.
Join the team behind the scenes on an evening tour at Greenway.
Guests can get up close with Agatha’s items in the National Trust’s collection, from pieces not on display to the public
and personal effects, signed first editions and objects that inspired her books. Limited tickets available, drinks included.
Booking essential and there is a charge.
Greenway is open daily until November 2.
For more information and to plan a day out, visit:
www.nationaltrust.org.uk/greenway
