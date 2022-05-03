Ceremony marks highest build point of new health centre

A ‘topping out’ ceremony has celebrated the build of Dartmouth’s new Health and Wellbeing Centre reaching its highest point.

Sir Richard Ibbotson, Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust’s Chairman, was joined by local GP Dr Tony Anderson, Nick Hindmarsh of Dartmouth Caring and local nurse Tom McEwan to mark the occasion.

The ceremony was hosted by Sir Richard Ibbotson and attended by representatives from Dartmouth and South Hams Councils and a number of local groups including Dartmouth League of Friends, Dartmouth Medical Centre and its Patient Participation Group, Dartmouth Caring and governors of Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust.

The £4m build will provide a purpose-built centre for community health services and clinics alongside the local GP practice and a pharmacy, based at the top of the town. The centre is planned to open later this year.

Sir Richard Ibbotson said: “It’s so good to see how far the development has come since building work started last summer. The Health and Wellbeing Centre will be a fantastic facility for the people of Dartmouth and the surrounding communities. I was so pleased to have been joined by some of the people who have given so much time and energy into the making of this centre.”

Cllr Hilary Bastone, South Hams District Council’s Deputy Leader, added: “I’m delighted the project is nearing completion, so that this much needed facility can open and start to serve the good people of Dartmouth. I’m proud the council stepped in to assist Torbay and South Devon NHS Trust when they needed our help, by providing land and funding to ensure that this health hub could become a reality.”

A spokesperson for the Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust said the centre will give local people access to a broad range of health and wellbeing services in one place, by bringing together GPs, community nurses, therapists, Dartmouth Caring and a pharmacy. They said good public transport links, on-site parking, and upgraded overflow parking for the park and ride with new hardstanding parking spaces, will make the site even more accessible.

Dr Anthony Anderson, of Dartmouth Medical Practice, said: “Having looked around, the building is impressive, particularly its size. We all look forward to moving to this modern, purpose-built building with space to increase our services, better working conditions for everyone, better patient access and ample parking. It’s been a long journey but we’re nearly there.”

The building project is being led by Torbay and South Devon’s strategic estates partner, gbpartnerships with the building work carried out by Westcountry building firm, Classic Builders.