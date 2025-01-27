A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing £5,800 worth of tools from the charity Landworks last year.
According to Totnes police, the detained man, from Exeter, was arrested more than 300 miles away in Blackpool last week. He is due to be sentenced next month.
The robbery happened on September 20, when burglars broke into a shed at the premises of the Dartington-based charity, which specialises in work-retraining schemes for prison offenders.
It is believed three hedge strimmers, as well as batteries and an undisclosed number of chainsaws were stolen.
Police later released photos of four men taken from CCTV footage, although it is not yet clear if more suspects are being sought, or whether any of the tools have been recovered.
But tools seized by the local Neighbourhood Team at a separate incident could be donated to Landworks “to assist in them continuing with the fantastic rehabilitation work they do”, police said.