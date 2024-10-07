To celebrate the 200-year anniversary of the RNLI, The Salcombe Players are collaborating with other local groups to present a community concert, Showtime.
All proceeds will go to the RNLI.
Showtime promises to be an entertaining evening full of music and laughter and runs from October 23 to 25 from 7.30pm at Cliff House in Salcombe.
Seasoned compere, Mike Davies will guide you through an evening which features: Toe-tapping tunes from celebrated musicals such as 42nd Street, Annie Get Your Gun, South Pacific and Matilda the Musical accompanied by live music from David Auty and other local musicians; Poems from eminent writers including Rudyard Kipling and Lewis Carroll; Comedy skits including drama in the skies and at sea; and much more.
Performers will include: The Salcombe Larks; members of local musical societies: MAD Group; and KATS Kingsbridge; as well as Salcombe Young Performers (Ages 5-11); The Salcombe Players; and some surprise guests.
Originally formed during lockdown as The Lockdown Larks, The Salcombe Larks, accompanied and conducted by Caroline Evans, sing an eclectic mix of classic and contemporary pop, soul and gospel.
MAD Group, a well-established award-winning local society delight the local community with a pantomime every January.
Next year, Robin Hood and the Babes in the Woods. Their junior section, MAD Kids, present a musical every summer.
Also, an award-winning local musical society, KATS perform a musical every March and a September play.
Their next musical is Our House featuring the songs of 80’s Ska band, Madness.
The Salcombe Players have been entertaining Salcombe audiences for many years with a Spring play, December pantomime and the occasional summer entertainment.
The Salcombe Young Performers, join The Players every year for the pantomime.
Salcombe Players’ Chairman, Elly Pownall-White says, “We are delighted to welcome all our guest performers joining us to help raise money for the RNLI. Please do come along and support this worthwhile cause”.
Ticket sales are online at: www.salcombeplayers.co.uk or call Lindy on 01548 843944.
The Players would like to dedicate Showtime to the memory of Iain Dundas a much-loved member of The Salcombe Players and a valued member of the Salcombe Lifeboat Crew.