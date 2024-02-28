The owners of 10X Fitness in Kingsteignton have kindly chosen Dame Hannahs as their charity of the year.
Kev and Louise Dadd, who own the gym, will be running fundraising events throughout the year and have already raised over £250.
Debbie from our Fundraising team went to visit owners Louise and Kev and heard all about their fundraising plans.
They have already held a charity morning and raised over £250.
Gym owners Kev and Louise Dadd said “This year 10X Fitness are excited to be working closely with local charity, Dame Hannahs.
We want to be able to increase awareness of this fantastic charity and help to support the wonderful residents by taking part in various fitness events throughout the year.
The fundraising began with a fitness morning at the gym back in January and we have several exciting plans lined up for the coming months.
We will be popping down to Ivybridge soon to meet the team and take everyone through a bit of a workout and we can’t wait.”
Dame Hannahs Community Engagement Officer, Debbie Lumsdon, said “We are so grateful that 10X Fitness have chosen Dame Hannahs as their charity of the year.
It was lovely to visit them and hear about all their exciting fundraising plans and I am looking forward to working with them during the coming months”.
Based in Ivybridge, Dame Hannahs provides learning, care, support and real choice to young adults with a range of disabilities.