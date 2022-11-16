Free trees are part of the offer to visitors at a series of special tree events taking place at South Brent. The Saving Devon’s Treescapes project is marking the beginning of National Tree Week on Saturday 26 November 26 at 10am with the tree give-away, known as a ‘tree hub’. It continues until all trees are given away. The venue is South Brent Old School Community Centre, Totnes Road, South Brent, Devon, TQ10 9BP and there are three other giveaways around the county. Saving Devon’s Treescapes has a mission of planting half a million trees in Devon by 2025. Devon Wildlife Trust’s Rosie Cotgreave is the project lead for Saving Devon’s Treescapes. Rosie says: “These are our first tree hub events of what will be a busy winter. Our mission is to replace trees lost across Devon to the terrible scourge of ash dieback disease. Ash dieback is having a devastating impact on our landscape which is why it’s vital that people are able to plant the right trees in the right place to ensure we have healthy and resilient treescapes in future years. At each event our staff and volunteers will be giving away sapling trees of Devon species such as oak, hazel, rowan and crab apple, with a maximum of five trees per family group or individual. Every tree will come with an easy to follow guide to its planting, protection and aftercare. Our stock of trees will be limited to 350 trees at each event, so I’d urge people to get to the venues early.” The Woodland Trust has generously donated trees for the tree hub events. The charity’s partnership manager, Eleanor Lewis says: “The Woodland Trust is really pleased to be working in partnership with Devon Wildlife Trust, together we can have a bigger impact. We need more trees across our landscape. This means replacing not only the trees lost to ash dieback but also the woods and trees lost over the past centuries. These new trees will start to reconnect the county’s fragmented woodland and provide important habitats for our wildlife, as well as acting to combat climate change. If you have space for a tree, please come along and get involved.” Saving Devon Treescapes is planning a series of free tree hub events around Devon throughout the winter. Other dates and venues include Slapton (Saturday January 7) and Kingsbridge (Saturday January 14). People are urged to check the Devon Wildlife Trust website for a full list and for more details www.devonwildlifetrust.org/events Saving Devon’s Treescapes is led by Devon Wildlife Trust on behalf of the Devon Ash Dieback Resilience Forum. It’s a partnership project supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, One Tree Planted as well as other funders.