Fifteen months ago, Dartmoor-based storytellers Sara Hurley and Lisa Schneidau set out on a journey across the moor to explore a question that had been quietly echoing through their work for years: what is the spirit of Dartmoor?
Their shared love of folktales and deep connection to the landscape brought them to a figure at the heart of Dartmoor lore, Old Crockern.
Mysterious and shape-shifting, Crockern appears as a symbol of wildness, resistance and watchfulness, a guardian of the moor.
Victorian writer Sabine Baring-Gould named him, but his spirit has long existed in whispers across the tors.
In more recent years, he’s re-emerged as a rallying figure in protest movements to protect Dartmoor’s land and access rights.
But who, or what, is Crockern today?
In collaboration with rural arts charity Villages in Action, and supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Arts Council England using money raised by National Lottery players, the Chasing Crockern project set out to explore these questions through story, participation, and performance.
In early 2024, Sara and Lisa set off with notebooks, microphones and open ears, gathering stories from communities all across Dartmoor.
With the help of Kerry Priest from Skylark FM, Dartmoor’s own radio station, they recorded these encounters as an evolving audio tapestry.
These conversations became a Chasing Crockern audio feature, a collection of community reflections now available to listen to online.
Meanwhile, in four Dartmoor primary schools children created brand new folk tales with Sara and Lisa, conjuring black dogs and mer-pixies from their own imaginations.
These fresh, funny, and often surprisingly profound stories offer a unique glimpse into how Dartmoor continues to shape and inspire its youngest voices.
At the same time, visual artist Monica-Shanta was collecting and curating materials for an exhibition at Field System Gallery in Ashburton.
Alongside photographs, recordings and illustrations from the project, the exhibition featured stunning new work by three young photographers, Louis West, Daniel Dayment and Mahni Clear, mentored by Fern Leigh Albert.
In March, Lisa and Sara premiered Chasing Crockern, a new show, blending live performance with field recordings and local voices.
Directed by Paula Crutchlow, the show toured to six Dartmoor communities: Princetown, Cornwood, Ashburton, Bovey Tracey, Chagford and Okehampton.
Guided by Sara and Lisa, audiences heard ancient creation myths and medieval legends, folktales, and everyday adventures in a show that blurred the boundaries between folklore and reality.
Reflecting on the project, Sara Hurley said: “Wherever Lisa and I went we told people the folk tales of Dartmoor.
“The folk tales held a key to unlocking reminiscences, newly imagined stories and brilliant conversations about the ever elusive ‘Spirit of Dartmoor.”
Lisa Schneidau said: “We have learned so much about Dartmoor (and Crockern) during this project, and also about the wild imaginings and priorities of many folk who love this special place.
Mair George, of Villages in Action added: “It’s clear that the spirit of Dartmoor is not just in the tors or the legends, but in those who know it, fight for it, and remember its changes.”
You can explore the online exhibition, hear the new folk tales, and listen to the audio feature now at: villagesinaction.co.uk/crockern
