"Kingsbridge has been yarn bombed!–The bollards in Fore Street have taken on a festive makeover by Caroline Bright, who has been very busy creating knitted covers for them all and giving Fore Street a festive glow up.
There is Mary and Joseph, Santa, snowmen, elves, wise men and more.
They are causing quite a stir with shoppers, locals and visitors alike, who are all taking photos and videos to share these wonderfully festive creations with family and friends.
Mayor of Kingsbridge Julia Wingate said: “They’re an absolute sensation.
“They’re brightening up the High Street and many people have been taking photos of them as well as selfies and posting them up online.”