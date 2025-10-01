MEMBERS of Devon County Council’s Children’s Scrutiny Committee were recently given an update at a recent meeting highlighting progress in work to improve the care of looked-after children.
The latest performance report shows notable improvements in key areas, including a record 94 per cent of care-experienced young people living in suitable accommodation, exceeding national targets.
The number of agency team managers has also dropped significantly, with more permanent staff now in place.
However, challenges remain.
The proportion of children in care under 13-years-old in residential care stands at eight per cent, above the council’s two per cent target, and only 53 per cent of children in care live within 20 miles of home.
Social worker caseloads also remain high, averaging 20 cases per worker.
To address the challenging issues, Devon County Council is accelerating its Children’s Services Transformation Programme, which includes two major initiatives: Families First and Growing Futures.
These programmes aim to shift the focus from crisis intervention to early help, improve multi-agency collaboration, and redesign services around the needs and voices of children and families.
Julian Wooster, Director of Children’s and Young People’s Futures, said: ‘We are committed to building a Child Friendly Devon where every child is safe, healthy, and ambitious.
‘This transformation is about delivering lasting change and better outcomes for children and families across the county’.
Councillor Frank Biederman, Chairman of the Children’s Scrutiny Committee, said: ‘Every step taken to support our foster carers is a stride towards brighter futures for the children they nurture.
‘Together, we’re fostering hope and building a stronger community’.
