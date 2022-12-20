Kingsbridge and Saltstone Caring held a Christmas Cream Tea Party on Wednesday December 14. More than thirty people enjoyed the warmth of Tumbly Hill Day Centre on a cold and frosty winter afternoon to enjoy homemade scones, cream and jam donated by the Cottage Hotel in Hope Cove. They would like to thank Sarah and her team for their kindness and Devon County Council for the use of Tumbly Hill. The room was jolly and bright with a Christmas tree and table decorations, and everyone was soon tucking into their scones, prepared in the Devon way. A Christmas quiz provided focus for discussion before they sang Christmas carols together. The afternoon was rounded off with a mince pie and glass of prosecco. Everyone was a winner in the quiz and went home with a chocolate gift.
This was Kingsbridge and Saltstone Caring’s first Christmas party, and it will hopefully be repeated next year. Caring for others with friendship and companionship is at the heart of our charity and this time of year can be very difficult for people who are living alone or geographically isolated from loved ones.
Penny, one of the regular volunteers commented:
“There was a lovely welcoming and happy atmosphere which put us all in the festive spirit.
“It was good to see so many people gathered together at last after the pandemic.
“It lifted my client’s spirits”.
If you are able to find an hour a week or even every two weeks, they would love to hear from you. Volunteering is so rewarding as it brings communities together and helps promote a sense of well-being for all involved. You can check out the website at kascare.uk or give the office a ring on 01548 854588. Grateful thanks also to Devon County Council for the use of Tumbly Hill; a marvellous facility which has an easy drop off point for people and ground floor access.