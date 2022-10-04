Church turns pink for Organ Donor week
Subscribe newsletter
ST MARY’S church was lit up in pink each evening last week in support of Organ Donation Week.
Father Jim Barlow was asked to light up the Totnes church by resident Cathy Meredith, whose daughter Sarah is in desperate need of a liver transplant.
The 30-year-old has the inherited condition Cystic Fibrosis, which damages the lungs and digestive system, and her liver is giving up.
She has been on the waiting list for a liver transplant for over a year and her condition has steadily worsened.
Cathy has renewed her appeal for more people to come forward and join the organ donor register to help transform the lives of Sarah and thousands of others.
Cathy thanked Rev Barlow for his “brilliant” support and said: “Raising awareness like this is our best chance of helping the 7,000 terminally ill children and adults on UK transplant lists.
“My own young daughter, Sarah has now been waiting for a liver for 15 months.
“Anyone can need a lifesaving transplant at anytime, but a lack of donor organs is a major problem... thousands don’t make it.”
Cathy added: “Despite the change in the law to opt out, your family will always be asked consent so it is as important as ever to talk to your family and register your decision at www.organdonation.nhs.uk.”
Rev Barlow said: “We were glad to help raise awareness during organ donor week, mindful of all those, especially youngsters, who need transplants to survive or significantly improve their quality of life.
“We pray that there will be a way through the difficulties Cathy’s daughter Sarah is facing in her situation.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |