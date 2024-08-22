Students and staff at the city’s anchor provider of skills have celebrated outstanding GCSE results, with adults achieving a remarkable 100 per cent pass rate.
Despite a national decline in pass rates for English and maths, due to grades returning to pre-pandemic standards, students of all ages at City College have excelled with an overall pass rate of 98 per cent.
All students studying science subjects, including biology, chemistry and physics, achieved an exceptional 100 per cent pass rate, with students studying level 2 technical courses in science, engineering, computing and electrical subjects also achieving a pass rate of 100 per cent.
Among the College’s younger learners, nearly 800 students aged 16-18 resat their exams, of these, a remarkable 98 per cent passed - a true testament to their hard work and resilience.
Chief Executive & Principal of City College Plymouth, Jackie Grubb, said: “We are extremely proud of the results achieved by our students. These amazing results are a credit to our resilient and committed staff who have been there to guide and support them every step of the way.
“Those studying GCSEs at the College do so for a number of reasons; to retake and gain better grades in order to progress to higher level study or into employment, to develop their career, and for interest as part of a lifelong learning programme.
“For those receiving their results today, I hope that they have finally achieved the grades they deserve. I am confident that their determination to succeed and commitment to their studies will enable them to reach their potential and to be successful and happy in the future.”
Many of the students who collected their exam results today will be progressing onto higher level courses at the College with some having gained their GCSE qualification as an entry requirement to study a degree. Others are now looking forward to enhanced job opportunities having gained these essential qualifications.
For those who do not have a GCSE in English and maths at grade 4 or above, the College’s highly successful English and maths team will support anyone with the desire to gain these vital skills. Not only will these qualifications improve employment prospects and provide greater education opportunities, strong English and maths skills will help with other aspects of life, from finance management and effective communication, to supporting children with their homework.
To find out more about studying GCSEs at City College Plymouth, visit the College's Open Day at Kings Road between 10.00am and 1.00pm on Friday 23 August, or call the Customer Services team on 01752 305300.