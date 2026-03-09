Clean Devon and South Hams District Council are inviting residents to take part in the nation’s biggest mass-action environmental campaign - the 2026 Great British Spring Clean.
Taking place between March 13 and 29, this annual event encourages individuals, groups or schools to pledge to pick litter in their areas.
Last year’s event, over 400,000 volunteers pledged to pick litter and improve their local environment.
Litter picking is essential to prevent the death of 3 million small animals every year, which are trapped and killed in discarded cans and bottles lining roadsides and hedges.
If you are a regular litter picker, you also could register as a Keep Britain Tidy #LitterHero to record your collections, or if you organise events or run a group, you could apply to be a #LitterHero Ambassador
However you decide to get involved, every piece of litter removed contributes to making a huge difference to our environment, protecting wildlife, livestock and watercourses.
If you simply pick up the odd piece of litter which catches your eye when out and about, you will be joining many other like-minded individuals who routinely pick up litter as they go and pop it in the nearest bin or recycle it.
If you want to take part in a more organised event or form your own group, then litter picking equipment will be helpful. Contact your local authority in the first instance, who usually have equipment available to borrow, and at the same time, you will be able to register your litter pick or group with them so they can arrange to collect the litter if needed.
If you wanted to buy your own equipment, a number of retailers exist who have litter pickers and bag hoops.
