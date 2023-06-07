CLLR ANNA PRESSWELL has been a member of the Green Party for about 20 years and over 10 of those has held various roles in the local party executive,
She is now both a Totnes district and town councillor. At SHDC she is one of three greens.
Cllr Presswell says: ‘‘I’m keen to be involved on the ‘frontline’ of local politics and serve the community.
‘‘I worked as an Osteopath for 16 years as well as being a member of the Territorial Army.
‘‘I decided to go on deployment serving in several post conflict zones within the Civil Affairs unit.
‘‘My role was to be the interface between community leaders and aid agencies on the ground.
‘‘I continued to work in a civilian capacity within International Development and went on to manage a refugee camp, plus other roles in different countries post conflict and post natural disaster.’’
In her spare time she looks after her two dogs and currently also fosters another two on behalf of the charity Refuge4Pets. Anna said: ‘‘I’ve got a labrador and a staffie plus the two foster collies.’’
Refuge4Pets provides a specialist animal fostering service across Devon and Cornwall to victim-survivors of domestic abuse so that they can leave with their much-loved animals.
Often individuals and families escaping domestic abuse are unable to take their animals with them, as most temporary accommodation does not allow pets. In many cases, this will stop people from leaving.
She also likes hiking and sports, she plays the guitar and sings in a choir.
Cllr Presswell says as a result of her experience: ‘‘I appreciate so much more how local support can considerably influence the bigger picture within a country.
‘‘To work from the ground up is the most important foundation to a true democracy creating longevity of a community in all aspects.
‘‘I’m honoured to be elected to represent our district and will endeavour to support the local voice of South Hams.
‘‘A place where people feel heard, and their concerns matter – a wonderful area where people want to be, to study and live with their families, encouraging our youth to remain, knowing they will have the best opportunities.
Looking at the national picture she is sorry that the party’s own MP Caroline Lucas will be stepping down but hopes another Green will be elected in her place and more will also be elected.
Like the Liberal Democrats the Greens would like to see the introduction of proportional representation.
She says: ‘‘It’s a much farer system that leads to coalition government.
‘‘In Totnes there has been a Conservative MP elected for 100 years.’’
Turning to local politics she says: ‘‘I’m want to see sustainability projects and I’m looking forward to working with other political oparties for the benefit of all.’’