A Devon-based social enterprise Common Flora has been recently awarded the Access to Farms Countryside Educational Visits Accreditation Scheme (CEVAS).
Common Flora is a rewilding project in every sense for humans and wildlife alike; all the land-based activities are specifically designed to increase biodiversity in the area.
The accreditation means they can now offer nature-based activities learning about food and farming across early years and primary curriculum; science and maths, arts (visual, music, written).
Common Flora says it can also widen these subjects for secondary visits which can also include citizenship and business studies when students visit the small holding.
Jane Acton, founder of Common Flora said: "Education was key to the accreditation, but people feel better and well outdoors and we are hoping to be able to offer free farm visits to vulnerable adults from a diverse range of backgrounds very soon with the installation of ramps and off road all terrain wheelchair on site."
Activities include looking at habitats, mammals, birds and insects on site making observations and designing games for early years and primary children.
They also have equipment to facilitate learning which includes books, field guides, magnifiers, and handheld microscopes for secondary school children.
Every visitor to the site will be able to take part in all activities in a safe welcoming space.
"We are honoured to receive this accreditation", said Jane Acton, founder of Common Flora. "It reflects our commitment to ecology and saving nature and we can now share our extensive knowledge across the national curriculum up to age 18 and beyond", she added.
Common Flora was founded in 2018. It is an organic social enterprise leader in nature and biodiversity. Based in Devon, the organisation provides innovative practices for teaching, mentoring and learning. For more information, visit https://www.commonflora.co.uk