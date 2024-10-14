Our annual Apple Pressing day took place on the 6th of this month; however, it didn’t go exactly according to plan because, as it so often does - the weather intervened! Actually, it wasn’t just the weather, but also the fact that there was a decided lack of apples on the trees in our Community Orchard this year, which prompted the organising team to change the venue from there, inviting those people with their own apples to take them to the Cornwood Inn car park for the pressing instead. All well and good…until mid morning of the day in question, when the weather forecast was for a 100% chance of heavy rain between the allocated hours of 1:30 - 3:30pm!