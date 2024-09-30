The success of our annual Macmillan fundraising event is dependent, to some extent, on the weather; this year it remained dry but windy and cold on the Friday morning for the Cake Stall in the Square, but the Saturday was much more pleasant. Several regular contributors were unable to take part this year for a variety of reasons and it seemed that there were perhaps fewer customers than in recent years. Despite this, however, the generosity of people means that, as usual, a sum well in excess of £1,100 was raised for this worthy Charity. Combined with the funds raised by the School during their Coffee Afternoon last Friday, Macmillan should benefit from a sizeable contribution from Cornwood and Lutton.