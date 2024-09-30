Aveton Gifford
I had a conversation this week with Mr Rick Clayton, who runs the A.G. Car Show in August. It seems the event raised a good deal of money, and those funds are now ready to be distributed to worthy causes. To qualify, recipients must work on youth projects in the village. To apply for these funds, please contact Rick through the car show website at [email protected]. The car show was a lovely day for our community, bringing many visitors and beautiful classic cars to the village – now we’re just looking forward to next year!
It’s Parish Council time again this week. The regular monthly meeting will take place in the village hall this evening, Thursday, October 3. Come along, share your views, and hear news from local institutions, including the village shop. District and County Councillors will also be present to give updates on roads and future policies. The meeting will begin at 7.30pm in the village hall.
Salcombe Art Club is hosting an Artists’ Postcard Sale as part of a weekend of celebrations to raise funds for the RNLI and promote the club. The sale is part of the Salcombe Fields of Light and Salcombe Music Festival, which kicks off on October 4 and 5. Local artists, including some from Aveton Gifford, have painted postcard-sized works to sell, with proceeds going to the RNLI for their 200th anniversary. Why not pop along and view these little gems?
St Andrew’s Church will hold a Sunday worship service this week, starting at the usual time of 11am. The service will be led by Reader Mr Gil Snook, with refreshments served afterwards.
Cornwood and Lutton
The success of our annual Macmillan fundraising event is dependent, to some extent, on the weather; this year it remained dry but windy and cold on the Friday morning for the Cake Stall in the Square, but the Saturday was much more pleasant. Several regular contributors were unable to take part this year for a variety of reasons and it seemed that there were perhaps fewer customers than in recent years. Despite this, however, the generosity of people means that, as usual, a sum well in excess of £1,100 was raised for this worthy Charity. Combined with the funds raised by the School during their Coffee Afternoon last Friday, Macmillan should benefit from a sizeable contribution from Cornwood and Lutton.
Recent windy conditions have brought a lot of apples down from our trees, so on Sunday from 1:30 - 3:30 pm, the annual Apple Pressing event will take place in Heathfield Community Orchard. Local residents are invited to take their own fruit along (or to collect apples from the Orchard) to press and also clean containers - such as plastic milk bottles - to take juice home. Appropriate refreshments will be available - apple juice, of course and apple cake and if the weather should be wet, the pressing operation will de-camp to the Cornwood Inn car park.
The Cornwood Inn always tries to offer a variety of entertainments and events, in addition to their food and drink offering, but on Tuesday 24th they hosted a very unusual event indeed - a Bridgerton Tea Party! This was a surprise send-off party for one of the End of Life Team from St. Luke’s Hospice, who is getting married soon. It had been planned as a Garden Party, but with an unpromising weather forecast, at short notice, the race was on to find an indoor venue; fortunately, Tina Forbes at the Cornwood Inn came to the rescue by offering the use of a room there. The ladies made a striking picture, all dressed in period style dresses with appropriate accessories, which helped to make the afternoon a great success.
More usually and on a regular basis, the Cornwood Inn hosts live music nights and quiz nights (the next tonight at 8pm) and now, following the success of a session last month, there will be regular Bingo! Nights (the next being on Wednesday 9th) with cash prizes and basket meals available to help keep energy levels up; eyes down at 7pm. On Saturday, Oktoberfest at the Pub will feature live music, sausages and beer - with a prize for the best lederhosen! A new initiative is the Pub being open on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 8 - 11 am for eat-in or takeaway breakfasts.
Mentioning food; a hot supper will follow the annual Harvest Festival to be held in the Church at 7pm tomorrow; all welcome. The School will hold a separate celebration for pupils, staff and parents at 9:30 am.