CareYourWay South Devon hosted a memorable Macmillan Coffee Afternoon at East Allington Village Hall, bringing together the local community for a day of warmth, live music, and homemade cakes.
The afternoon began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Val, a cherished member of the community, whose warm welcome set the tone for the day. Guests were greeted with freshly brewed tea and coffee, a tempting array of baked goods, and live music by Rob, CareYourWay’s in-house trainer, which created a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.
A standout moment came when students from Diptford Primary School performed songs from their summer show. Their heartfelt singing captivated the audience, serving as a reminder of the incredible spirit and talent within the local community.
The event’s Staff Bake-Off, judged by two of CareYourWay’s clients, Pam and Jeremy, was another highlight. After tasting a variety of impressive entries, Ellie, the Rota Co-ordination Assistant, took home the prize for her delicious Apple Crumble Cake. In a joyful moment, Jeremy shared a dance with CEO Sarah Sabater, as “Fly Me to the Moon” played, filling the hall with smiles and laughter.
CareYourWay was delighted to announce that the event raised £410 for Macmillan Cancer Support. The fundraising raffle featured donations from local businesses, including Totnes Cross Garage, D&G Nails in Kingsbridge, Babbacombe Model Village, Occasional Cards, Aune Valley, The Devon Artisan Hub, Coleridge Farm, Potters Nursery, Avon Mill Garden Centre, and many more. The overwhelming support from the community made the event a true success.
A spokesperson from CareYourWay said: “A heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated, donated, and helped make the day such a success.”