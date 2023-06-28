Between 2009 and 2021 the Band competed each year at the Royal Naval Volunteer Band Association Music Festival which is normally held in Portsmouth. On two occasions it succeeded in winning the top trophy for the best overall band, along with other prizes awarded for the best Soloist, the best Marching Band and the best Drum Major. In 2021 the MOD funding for the Volunteer Band Instructors, who were usually Royal Marines Band Colour Sergeants, was withdrawn and as a result the bands were left to find civilian counterparts who could fill the gap on a part time basis. A recommendation was received from the high Command at BRNC to change the Band’s business model in order to secure its future.The band is set to make a return visit to The Watermark on December 2 with their Christmas ‘Radio Hits’.