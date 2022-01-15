Coroner releases statement about the late David ‘Mad Dog’ Crawford

A Coroner’s statement has been issued about David ‘Mad Dog’ Crawford from Ivybridge who died on the A38 last month.

Thomas Pawley, 32, from Ivybridge, Benjamin Parry, 42, from Devonport and Chad Brading, 36, from Plymouth have all been charged with his murder.

The inquest was opened and adjourned to allow the police to finish their murder investigation, but they released an opening statement to the public.

It confirms that he was married and employed as a plumber at the time of his death at 21.07 hours on May 12 2022.

It states: “The circumstances of the death are: On Thursday, 12 May, 2022, in the evening, Mr Crawford was riding his motorcycle on the A38 Eastbound onslip at St Budeaux, Plymouth, when it is believed he was involved in a collision with a Ford Transit van. Mr Crawford was dismounted from the motorcycle and carried along the A38 by the van.

“Mr Crawford was pronounced deceased at the scene. The police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances.”