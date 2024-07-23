Devon County Council is pleased to announce the latest funding opportunities available for local organisations.
The Organisation, The Fore, provides grants of up to £30,000 to help charitable organisations grow, strengthen, and become more efficient or resilient. Their ambition is to support 1,000 small charities in the next five years.
The Fore takes a rigorous, transparent approach and screens thousands of small charities and social enterprises to identify those with exceptional leadership and innovative ideas. The organisation states: "The UK faces immense challenges, from inequality, ill health, and injustice, to climate change. Top-down interventions cannot address these complex issues alone. Thousands of innovative local charities have scalable solutions that could create the change we need. Yet barriers to funding and skills stop the best small charities from making the impact that society needs.”
Applications are accepted from UK-registered charities, CIOs, CICs limited by guarantee, and CBSs with an annual revenue below £500,000. You will need to explain what difference the funding will make and what it will enable your organisation to achieve. In addition to grants, successful applicants receive ongoing skills and training opportunities as well as support with impact measurement.
To apply for funding, organisations must register at the start of each funding round: Registration for the Autumn 2024 round will open on 24 July and close on 31 July 2024. You will be notified on 1 August if you have a place in the funding round, and you then have until 9 September 2024 to submit your application.
To apply, visit thefore.org and take their eligibility quiz.