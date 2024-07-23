The Fore takes a rigorous, transparent approach and screens thousands of small charities and social enterprises to identify those with exceptional leadership and innovative ideas. The organisation states: "The UK faces immense challenges, from inequality, ill health, and injustice, to climate change. Top-down interventions cannot address these complex issues alone. Thousands of innovative local charities have scalable solutions that could create the change we need. Yet barriers to funding and skills stop the best small charities from making the impact that society needs.”