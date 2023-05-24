Cllr Bernard Taylor, pictured, is the last remaining councillor on South Hams District Council who has been a farmer.
The Conservative who also sits on Modbury Parish Council was born in North Devon and studied at Bicton Agricultural College. At 17 he worked in the building industry and formed a small building firm employing five people.
Bernard’s family moved to a dairy farm in the South Hams with over 200 cows. They also grew potatoes.
He becasme chairman of Totnes NFU and Totnes Agriculture Show for which the then became president.
Bernard is a keen golfer and was Chairman of Bigbury Golf Club for seven years and also played football to a high standard.
Bernard and his wife Margaret retired to Modbury eight years ago and he joined the parish council where he was chairman for four years before being elected to SHDC representing Charterlands. He was re-elected last month.
Bernard said: ‘‘I have always been a Conservative and know Sir Gary Streeter very well.
‘‘The Conservatives took a hammering at the elections but people often use local elections as a protest vote so things could switch back at the general election.’’
Bernard continued: ‘‘I am very proud to have supported the community housing at St Ann’s Chapel where Bigbury PC supported the building of seven rented houses.’’
His priorities this time include affordable housing, espectially for young people, carbon reduction, rewilding and support for renwable energy.
Bernard is president of the Modbury Fruit and Produce Show and President of the Devon Barbarians golf society.
He describes himself as a ‘people person’ and believes it’s important to work hard. He says he has only missed two parish council meetings as grass roots politics are important to him.
He added: ‘‘I am known for my straightforward approach and do not make promises that I think are impossible to achieve.’’
On dairy farming Bernard says he’s glad he’s no longer in the business: ‘‘It was easier in my day with the Milk Marketing Board you knew what you would get.
‘‘It goes up and down but recently it fell 10p a litre which is a lot with high feed prices and tight margins.