Countryside charity Devon CPRE has launched its annual search for the best young artists to capture the beauty and variety of the county’s stunning natural landscapes.
Young artists are invited to capture the beauty and variety of Devon, with its two dramatic coastlines and everything in between – from high moorland to sheltered river valleys.
Young artists aged 18 and under have until the end of September to submit a painting, drawing, textile, collage or mixed media artwork of a Devon view to compete for the coveted title of Devon’s Best Young Landscape Artist 2025.
The landscape could be a favourite beach or beauty spot, a local park or green space, somewhere visited on a day out or even the artist’s back garden.
There are two age categories – 12 to 18 years and seven to 11 years – with a £100 prize for the winner of each category and £25 runner up prizes. The best entries will be exhibited at the Museum of Dartmoor Life in Okehampton.
Devon CPRE launched the competition several years ago with the support of established landscape artist Kath Hadden, who is based in Exeter and helps choose the prize winners alongside the charity’s director Penny Mills.
The two judges have consistently been impressed with the fantastic standard of entries received, showcasing the enormous talent of the county’s young artists and Devon’s stunning countryside and coastline. They hope to receive as many original submissions as they have in previous years.
Devon CPRE director Penny Mills said: “Kath and I love looking through all the artwork, and we are always amazed by the talent of the children and teenagers who enter. Their depictions of Devon’s coast and countryside are impressive, and we are very grateful to the Museum of Dartmoor Life for the opportunity to put their artwork on public display. No doubt, we will again have our work cut out deciding on this year’s winners. We look forward to seeing what 2025 will bring.”
The competition is simple to enter. Your entry must be A3 or A4 size with your name, age and contact details clearly written on the back (include address, email and a telephone number). Include the title of your entry and the view it depicts and post it to: Devon CPRE, PO Box 26, Beaworthy EX21 5XN.
If you would like your painting returned, please enclose a stamped addressed envelope with the correct postage.
