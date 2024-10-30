The Craft Group in South Milton meet once a month to share and practise their ideas and are planning a Craft Fair.
Group member Sarah Harding said: “We are passionate about showcasing local artists.
“We have five from the village and all the other stall holders from the South Hams.
“The stalls at the fair will include - woodturning, animals on oak, sea glass jewellery, seaweed prints, handmade cards, local scenes, luxury cushions and throws, candles as well as Ocean themed gifts.
There will be a BBQ, mulled cider, cake stall and a raffle.”
Resident illustrator Lucy Rose Cartwright has designed their advertising poster with the ocean theme.
Lucy will be one of the exhibitors at the fair.
The money raised at our last craft fair in 2022 contributed to a new kitchen and heating system for the village hall.
The fair will take place on Saturday November 9 from 10am to 3pm at the village hall admission is free.