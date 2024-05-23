Dame Hannahs hosted their annual Cream Tea fundraiser at their site in Ivybridge.
This event proved as popular as ever and raised £993 for the charity.
Guests enjoyed a fascinating talk by Royal enthusiast Meg de Blank about Eleanor of Aquitaine followed by a cream tea.
The event was organised by Dame Hannahs Community Engagement Officer, Debbie Lumsdon.
Longstanding supporters Marian and Trevor Vanstone raised a further £300 from their stall selling preserves and woollen jumpers.
Members of the Dame Hannahs Ivybridge Supporter Group baked hundreds of scones and ran the raffle while Dame Hannahs resident Andrew Green did a great job welcoming all the guests.
Event organiser Debbie Lumsdon said: “I was overwhelmed with the love and support we received from our supporters who came to our cream tea event recently.
“The event was a great success, and I wish to thank every person that helped us achieve such a fantastic response.”