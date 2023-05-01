Crowds of people caught a glimpse of the Flying Scotsman as it steamed its way through the South Hams yesterday.
One of Britain's best known trains, the Flying Scotsman made its way from Bristol all the way to Cornwall before making a return journey in the afternoon.
The special trip was part of a series of 2023 mainline steam tour dates planned by the National Railway Museum for the Flying Scotsman’s centenary celebrations.
The train came through Totnes Station (pictured) and through South Hams countryside onto Plymouth.