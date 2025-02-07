There are carpets of purple cyclamen in the grounds of the National Trust property Killerton near Exeter in a cheering sight to herald spring.
Amazingly, the swathes of flowers were originally just two bulbs, planted many years ago in the chapel grounds of the property which was once the home of the Acland family.
Karl Emeleus, head gardener at Killerton said: “The display of Cyclamen coum in the Chapel Grounds provide the highlight of the early flowering bulbs at Killerton. Originally planted as two bulbs many years ago, they have naturalised and spread over the years to provide a vibrant pink display to brighten even the gloomiest of winter days.”
Here are some pictures to whet your appetite for a visit.