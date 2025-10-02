Dame Hannahs support worker Alex Blake has taken on a new boxing challenge to help raise money for the disabled adults he works with every day.
He is taking part in a Fight Night being organised by the Tugboats and Dolphins CIC in aid of Dame Hannahs.
He recently started a 10-week training programme leading up to the Fight Night on October 25.
Alex said “I heard about the Fight Night from Edy who is a nurse here at Dame Hannahs and is involved in Tugboats and Dolphins.
“I decided to take part as I wanted a new challenge and I wanted to do something to raise funds for the guys who I work with every day”.
It’s to raise funds towards the refurbishment of the Dame Hannahs sensory room.
Visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/tugboatsanddolphins
