A bold new chapter has opened for children and young people’s mental health in the South Hams.
Young Devon, alongside a powerhouse partnership of trusted organisations, is proud to unveil a dynamic new service designed to give young people better access, more choice, and real control over their mental health and wellbeing.
Backed by funding from NHS Devon, this service offers early-access support to thousands of children and young people every year; empowering them with the tools to build resilience, boost wellbeing, and thrive.
To mark the launch, Young Devon has refreshed it’s brand and unveiled a vibrant new website - designed to be fun, accessible, and truly youth-led.
Young people played a key role in shaping the identity of the service, which will be called MyWay - a name that reflects the vision of giving young people real choice in how they access and navigate the support they need.
The service puts young people in the driving seat, offering a flexible menu of support options tailored to their needs, including: one-to-one counselling, CBT, and wellbeing conversations - available both online and in community spaces, immediate Digital support via Kooth, the UK’s leading online mental health platform, youth-led mental health spaces launching later this year - relaxed, informal environments where young people can connect, reflect, and grow.
Andy Moreman, Chief Executive, Young Devon says: “This is a huge moment - not just for Young Devon, but for the thousands of young people across our region who now have more choice in how they get help.
“Together with our partners, we’re building a service that listens, empowers, and transforms lives.”
The initiative is a collaboration between some of the South West’s most respected youth organisations: Young Devon, Kooth, Space Youth Services, Encompass South West, and Plymouth City Council Youth Service.
Together, they’re expanding the reach and impact of young people’s mental health support, combining digital innovation with strong community presence.
Designed especially for 11–17-year-olds, but open to 8–25-year-olds, including those with SEND or care experience, the service offers timely, targeted support that meets young people where they are; online, in schools, and in their communities.
Ros Arscott, Director for Youth Work and Wellbeing, Young Devon adds:
“We’ve built this service around what young people told us they need: faster access, consistent support, and the freedom to choose what works for them. It’s flexible, inclusive, and truly youth-led.”
This investment will ripple far beyond the service itself, helping schools, families, and communities by reducing pressure on emergency services and improving outcomes in education and youth justice.
Young Devon is a charity that has been supporting young people across Devon since 1949.
The team of 200 staff deliver services from fifteen sites; including Ivybridge, Exeter, Newton Abbot, Sidmouth, Barnstaple and Ilfracombe.
Where young people’s access to services is limited, e.g. due to rural isolation, our outreach programme will work to find innovative ways to overcome barriers to ensure young people get the help they need.
Want to get involved or stay updated? Visit youngdevon.org
