Dart 10K cancelled due to extreme weather forecast
Organisers of the Dart 10K are sad to announce that the event has been cancelled due to the severe weather forecast for the weekend.
The organisers have been speaking directly with the Dart Harbour Master and their water safety team, who have advised them that the weather will create potentially dangerous conditions for swimmers.
The forecast is for storm force 4 to 7 conditions on the river with southerly winds gusting over 30 miles per hour.
This will cause the river to become very choppy.
For the second half of the swim, which is over a long section of straight river, swimmers will be going directly into the chop and breaking waves.
The conditions are exacerbated by wind over tide conditions, with the wind blowing in against an outgoing tide. Organisers say they are expecting head-on waves breaking above head height in the river.
