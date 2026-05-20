Dart RNLI Lifeboat crews carried out a joint training exercise with Viking Sentinel, a British-flagged multi-role Emergency Response and Rescue Vessel (ERRV) and offshore support ship on the evening of Tuesday, May 19.
Both the B-Class Atlantic and D-Class lifeboats were tasked to the simulation, with a crew member suffering a medical emergency on board.
The B-Class conducted an alongside transfer, moving crew from the D-Class on to the Viking Sentinel.
Once on board, the casualty was assessed and treated by the lifeboat crew before being safely transferred back on to the B-Class for onward evacuation.
The exercise provided valuable experience in casualty care, vessel transfers and working safely alongside a large commercial vessel at sea.
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