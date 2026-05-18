Waverley, the World’s last seagoing paddle steamer, will soon return to South Devon with the vessel set to offer a series of spectacular coastal cruises from Friday May 22 to Monday May 25.
In 2026, Paddle Steamer Waverley marks 80 years since her launch on October 2 1946.
This milestone will be followed on June 16 2027 by the 80th anniversary of Waverley’s maiden voyage, when she entered service in 1947.
Passengers will be able to join Waverley from Dartmouth along with Torquay and Plymouth to enjoy unique sailings along the beautiful South Devon coastline aboard the historic steamship.
Waverley’s Master, Captain Bruce Clark, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Waverley back to the South West for another season of coastal cruising over the holiday weekend. “South Devon always provides a spectacular backdrop for sailing aboard the World’s last seagoing paddle steamer, with passengers able to enjoy stunning coastal scenery together with the unique sights, sounds and atmosphere of a real steamship.
“We look forward to welcoming passengers aboard for what promises to be a memorable visit to the region. “
Waverley’s General Manager, Paul Semple, also explained: “This year we have opted to bring Waverley back to South Devon given the variety of cruises we are able to offer in the area.
“Seeing the pleasure Waverley brings to those who step aboard makes the recent £1.5 million refit investment worthwhile as we work to safeguard her in operation for everyone to enjoy.”
Onboard Waverley passengers can savour the sight and sound of a real steamship - hear the telegraph ring, visit the Engine Room and watch the engine start to move and see the paddles turning through the portholes.
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