Dartmouth Coastguard rescue Team were called to assist Salcombe RNLI with securing a vessel that had been towed in from Hallsands.
It happened just after 6.45pm on Sunday, May 17.
The vessel had been at anchor when their anchor failed and on noticing their anchor was not holding, they started their engine.
During this they also realised they had somehow fouled their propellor, which was now tightly wrapped up with a mooring line.
Thankfully Salcombe Inshore Life Boat were quickly on scene and offered the lone sailor a tow to the safe harbour of Dartmouth, where the team at Dart Harbour & Navigation Authority took over the tow and brought them alongside.
Devon & Cornwall Police and Tier 1 Solutions provided further help.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.