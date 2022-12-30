DARTINGTON Music Summer School and Festival is celebrating its 75th birthday this year with a bumper programme including a host of new courses, performances and events.
Taking place from July 22 through to August 19, the summer school offers a special four weeks of shared music making, with courses and workshops for musicians of all ages and abilities across a broad range of music from medieval, folk and classical to new composition and jazz.
Artistic Director, Sara Mohr-Pietsch, said: “Our programme reflects the incredible breadth of collaborative music-making today, with new mixed-media courses in sonic storytelling and musical film-making, alongside opportunities for amateur musicians to expand their horizons with courses in film composition, song-writing and improvisation.
“Once again, the beautiful Dartington estate will come alive with music, from large-scale outdoor installations and promenade performances, to the sound of masterclasses and chamber music sessions floating across the lawn – it promises to be another magical summer of music!”
Highlights from the 2023 programme include composer in residence, Thea Musgrave, and acclaimed choral conductor Anna Lapwood making her Dartington debut.
Also on offer are new courses in a wide range of composition for amateur musicians, with film composer Isobel Waller-Bridge, composer/performer Héloïse Werner and singer-songwriter Ana Silvera.
Robert Hollingworth and I Fagiolini are returning with a live, interactive version of the lockdown series ‘Sing The Score;’ while ‘Our Dear Forest’ promises to be an incredible outdoor installation performance in the estate’s Deer Park, run by Robin Haigh and Tabea Debus for recorder players of all ages and abilities
The 75th anniversary four-week summer school will also see more family courses than ever before, including Tara Franks of SoundsCreative returning for a series of workshops, and Jill Kemp leading a site-specific promenade performance of ‘The Pied Piper’.
Bursary places are available. For more information visit www.dartington.org/summer-school