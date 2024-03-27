THE stories of the River Dart’s angling community are being shared for the first time in a new free exhibition.
Dartmoor’s National Park Visitor Centre at Princetown is hosting the exhibition focusing on stories, histories, memories and archival material from the Dart Angling Association (DAA).
A Portrait of Place: The River Dart Anglers is a collaborative research project between the University of Plymouth and the DAA.
The exhibition highlights the anglers’ longstanding relationship with the Dart, their unique cultural heritage and how they are helping to protect the iconic river’s wildlife and habitats.
It runs from Wednesday, March 20, until Wednesday, July 24, during centre opening hours.