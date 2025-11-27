After more than 100 years of service to Dartmouth and the surrounding area, the St John Ambulance division from September 2025 has now closed and disbanded following new directives from National HQ.
An informal ceremony organised by Cllr Nick Davies was held in the Guildhall to pass on the divisional standard and mark the end of an era for the town.
Tributes were paid to all members, past and present who gave their time, skills and dedication to support the people of Dartmouth.
For generations, volunteers stepped forward in times of need, providing first aid, comfort and care in both everyday emergencies and moments of crisis.
Their service has been an integral part of our community’s history.
Despite the Council’s support, it sadly wasn’t possible to keep the division running.
The reasons for the closure have been discussed at length, and while disappointing, the decision is final.
What remains is gratitude and they recognised long-serving members, including those who have dedicated decades to supporting the town.
Their commitment has made a lasting impact, and their loss is felt deeply.
They would like to thank Mayor Cllr Andrea Cates, Cllr Nick Davies and the Town Clerk,
Arrangements were made for the divisional standard, along with other historically significant items to be preserved in the Guildhall and at Dartmouth Museum as part of their social history collection.
This ensures the division’s heritage will not be forgotten.
The Town Crest presented in 1977 was also returned by Cllr Nick Davies at an earlier meeting.
The night offered closure for the members who served.
It was a moment to reflect, to be proud, and to honour everything they gave to Dartmouth.
Their legacy of service, compassion and community spirit will always remain.
A special acknowledgement was given to David Drury, Former Area President & longest serving member at Dartmouth.
It was David who had the honour of formally passing the division’s standard to the mayor during the ceremony.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.