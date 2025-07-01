Jonathan reminded attendees that Pride is rooted in protest and solidarity, saying: “While, today is a celebration, it is also a reminder that pride began as a protest, and our work isn't done. In our Pride Walk, we were led by Jamie and other members of our trans community. We stand in solidarity with our trans brothers and sisters whose rights and dignity continue to be challenged here and in the UK and around the world. We must use our voices, our votes, and our visibility to say loud and clear, there is no pride or equality without trans rights.”