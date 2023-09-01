Dartmouth resident Josephine Margaret (Peggy) Sanderson is 100 years old today Monday, (September 11) Her birthday was celebrated at the weekend with around a dozen of her family.
Peg still lives in the home she and her husband "Sandy" bought in 1993. Her son David was an expat in the USA but has come back to be her main care giver.
Peggy was born in Yardley in the south west of Birmingham in 1923.
Peggy's life has been such an adventure. She served in the Navy during WW2 as a Wren morse signaler in Grimsby for returning Navy ships. She married her husband "Sandy", also ex-Navy, in 1947 and the two honeymooned in the Cotswolds, traveling on a motorbike and sidecar. That is also when they first fell in love with Dartmouth. Later they traveled in their Morgan 3-Wheeler.
David said: ‘’The Morgan was a classic 1940’s racing car. It had two seats at the front and a tiny bucket seat in the back that I rode in as a child.
‘’We were all sad when they had to sell it to buy a larger family car when I was four.’’
Her husband and two sons became expert water skiers with Peg serving as skier spotter and signaler (of course). The family used to enjoy hill walking in Wales and Peggy stayed it the boat when the others went waterskiing.
The y were keen members of the Chasewater Club and wrote their magazine, Peggy looked after the timing control for the powerboat competition. They owned an Electrical business in Solihull where Peggy had administrative duties. When it was time to retire, they knew exactly where they wanted to be. They joined the Conservative Club and made plenty of friends. She lost Sandy in 2005 but keeps the same view of the Dart that she and he loved from their home at Victoria Heights.
Always an avid puzzler, Peg keeps busy with digital jigsaw, crossword and Sudoku puzzles.
Daughter-in-Law Gloria said that she loves to dine at the Royal Castle Hotel Restaurant and swim at the Dart Marina Hotel. This celebration will be a bit tamer than the big party for her 90th where her cake featured an image of their beloved Morgan 3-Wheeler. But her family is excited to help her celebrate this next milestone.