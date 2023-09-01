The y were keen members of the Chasewater Club and wrote their magazine, Peggy looked after the timing control for the powerboat competition. They owned an Electrical business in Solihull where Peggy had administrative duties. When it was time to retire, they knew exactly where they wanted to be. They joined the Conservative Club and made plenty of friends. She lost Sandy in 2005 but keeps the same view of the Dart that she and he loved from their home at Victoria Heights.