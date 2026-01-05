Sunday was a stunning morning for Dart RNLI Lifeboat volunteer crews as they made the most of the sunshine to carry out some hide and seek training using both boats.
First up the D Class hid and the Atlantic B Class performed a search using the VHF Directional Finder.
When the Atlantic found the D Class close to the rocks, they dropped anchor, veered in, set up a line and successfully towed them away from rocks at Redlap Cove.
Then the boats swapped roles and the Atlantic hid in a cave near Outer Froward Point, waited for the D Class to find them on AIS, who then dropped anchor, veered in and successfully towed them out, and also went back into the cave to rescue a “casualty”.
A cold morning but vital training under blue skies.
