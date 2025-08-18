Raising money for good causes and hosting a memorable community event are two things that Dartmouth Rotary does best.
This year, the club demonstrated its ability to hit that target yet again on Saturday when it staged its annual summer fete - with the help of more than 1,000 naughty plastic ducks.
The world-famous duck race was the highlight of the event, which attracted crowds to the town’s Royal Avenue Gardens, where families were able to mingle in the warm sunshine around various stalls and craft tables.
The event was officially opened by Dartmouth Town Crier Les Ellis, and
hundreds of people gathered on the Boatfloat around midday as the toy ducks hit the water in a race for charity.
The plastic ‘quakers’ gave judges quite a headache as they bobbed on the outgoing tide for some time before being encouraged to make for the finish line.
Fete organiser and duck master Keith Barker - who was resplendent in a bright yellow duck costume - said the entire day was an 'outstanding success'.
Funds are still being counted, but it is hoped takings will top the £3,000 mark.
Proceeds will go towards the Devon Air Ambulance, Rowcroft Hospice in Torquay and youth organisations in Dartmouth.
Keith thanked everyone who had contributed in some way, from his team of fellow Rotarians who helped to set up from early that morning, to those who gave prizes or came along to spend their money.
He said: “Hours of planning and hard work were rewarded on the day, and it was heartening to get such positive feedback from all those residents and visitors who enjoyed themselves.
“In addition, we are proud to have raised a substantial amount of money to help such good causes.”
As well as numerous arts and craft stalls and children's games, there was a display of vintage cars and music provided by local duo Mick and Lucy.
There was also a grand draw, plus a barbecue and refreshments, sandwiches and cakes were served from the tea hut.
Other charities were also represented, including the Children’s Hospice South West, the Devon Air Ambulance, Citizens Advice and the Inner Wheel Club of Dartmouth.
Dartmouth Rotary President Bernard Young said, “This year’s summer fete was an amazing, fun-filled day. The lovely warm sunny weather, combined with the wonderful support from our many stall holders, sponsors and fabulous visitors, made the event a terrific success.
“A massive thank you to all involved. The money raised will enable us to continue supporting our community and beyond."
Dartmouth Rotary Club are always keen to find new Rotarians to help keep its work going. If you have recently moved to Dartmouth and want a way to meet people and do some good, then get in touch with them. You can become a Friend of Rotary, lending them occasional help without becoming a full member of the club. Or you can become a member of the club. The Club welcome enquiries from new people. Currently, the club has 28 members (26 men and 2 women). Contact the president via email here: [email protected]
