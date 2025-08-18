Dartmouth Rotary Club are always keen to find new Rotarians to help keep its work going. If you have recently moved to Dartmouth and want a way to meet people and do some good, then get in touch with them. You can become a Friend of Rotary, lending them occasional help without becoming a full member of the club. Or you can become a member of the club. The Club welcome enquiries from new people. Currently, the club has 28 members (26 men and 2 women). Contact the president via email here: [email protected]