Totnes Mayor, Cllr Emily Price, has lead tributes from Totnes Town Councillors and staff following the death of Judy Westacott, former Totnes Mayor and Honorary Freeman of the Town.
Cllr Price said: “I’m absolutely heartbroken by the news that Judy Westacott has passed away.
“Her tireless commitment and dedication to Totnes and its citizens was legendary, and made her one of Totnes' most beloved citizens.
“Her grace, kindness and wicked humour will be remembered and missed by so many of us.
“On a personal note, I will always remember with both gratitude and quiet giggles the mentorship, mischievous guidance and friendship she offered when I joined the Town Council, and the fun we had together.
“Judy Westacott... legend... I will miss you very much.”
Judy served as a Town Councillor for many years and was Mayor of Totnes five times in 1992, 2002, 2003, 2011, and 2018. In 2019 she was made an Honorary Freeman of the Town.