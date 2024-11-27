An explosive device found on Slapton Sands on November 25 was an anti-personnel mine, it has emerged.
The device, described as an ‘airdropped mine’ by the coastguard, was safely detonated in a controlled explosion by Royal Navy Ordnance Disposal experts after the beach was cordoned off by the Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team.
It has also emerged that the cylindrical device was found by a member of the public who raised the alert and called the coastguard. It is likely the device was washed up from the sea bed due to the recent storm.
The mine bore a resemblance to a British-made World War Two anti-tank grenade, popularly known as a ‘Woolworth bomb’, although this has not been confirmed.