Devon & Cornwall Police is welcoming a report recognising the Force’s improvements on how it responds to calls from the public and continues to prevent crime effectively.
The latest PEEL (Police Effectiveness, Efficiency and Legitimacy) inspection by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), carried out in January recognises the Force is moving firmly away from the period in which it was in ‘enhanced monitoring.’
The report highlights significant progress in contact services, including 999 and 101 call handling and the management of sex and dangerous offenders. It also recognises the Force’s improved performance in financial management, the control room and prevention work.
HMICFRS also said the Force continues to prevent and deter crime and antisocial behaviour well, and early intervention and partnership initiatives provide tangible benefits for communities.
While the Inspectorate recognises that the Force is moving in the right direction, the report identifies two areas of concern: investigating crime and safeguarding vulnerable people, specifically the inconsistent quality in domestic abuse risk assessments.
Chief Constable James Vaughan said: “Keeping people safe from harm and providing the best quality service to the public remain at the heart of everything we do.
“HMICFRS play an important role in holding police forces to account and provide independent scrutiny on behalf of the public.
“Whilst we have delivered sustained improvements since 2022 and the Force has now been fully removed from enhanced monitoring there remains more to do to improve outcomes for victims and ensure consistent safeguarding standards.
“I have agreed with the Commissioner to stay in post for as long as she requires the stability provided by my leadership and I am confident that, with the dedication of our people, we will continue to improve our service. Although public trust and confidence place us in the top ten nationally due to our firm commitment to visible neighbourhood policing, we must go further and do better.”
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